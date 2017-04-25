Brash Games Shutdown News 2017: Shady Business Practices Rumored to Have Caused Site's Sudden Closure

After recently being involved in a huge fiasco, the site domain of Brash Games is now up for sale. By the looks of it, the entire site has already been shut down.

Facebook/BrashGames Promotional photo for Brash Games

While not a lot of sites have written about the scandals that Brash Games has been involved in for the past weeks, one report has covered the shady business practices of this site and what possible events might have led to its shutdown.

A former writer at Brash Games recently revealed that the login and administration backend of the site are no longer accessible to those who regularly contributed articles to the site. Since early morning of April 23, Brash Games has reportedly blocked writers from accessing the site.

At 4:49 a.m. on April 23, Brash Games posted its final review of "Star Wars: Galactic Battleground." Several reviews were also posted on the site before its closure, so nobody saw its shutdown coming. Following the review on "Galactic Battleground," the site suddenly became inaccessible.

Since the closure, several news outlets have tried to reach Brash Games owner Paul Ryan for comments on the site's closure, but he has consistently chosen to keep mum on the issue.

Some reports claim that Brash Games has been taking money from native advertisers without proper disclosure and has been scrubbing off the bylines of the reviews written by its writers. Shortly after the issue came out, Ryan reportedly sent out an email to the authors of the site, explaining that the only reason that the bylines were removed was because they had violated some ethical policies. However, some writers believe that it was only an excuse, especially since Brash Games does not have any ethics policy set in place.

Forbes writer Paul Tassi said what happened to Brash Games only proves that instead of writing for free, writers should start their own blog and pay for the games themselves.