'Brawlout' Coming to Nintendo Switch in Late 2017

"Brawlout," the indie fighting game that brought advanced mechanics to the genre dominated by "Super Smash Bros," is coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year. Angry Mob Games is throwing in a new character as well.

Hyper Light Drifter joins the cast as "Brawlout" was announced for the Nintendo Switch later this year. Coming over from another highly acclaimed indie game "Hyper Light Drifter," the titular character brings his speed and great range to the fighting game, and he has been compared to Marth from "Super Smash Bros" on occasion, as Engadget notes.

Other famous characters from other games are expected to join the fight in the future, but for now, Drifter joins the unique cast of "Brawlout" as the title lands a spot on the upcoming roster of games for the Nintendo Switch later this year.

"Brawlout" has been the "Super Smash Bros." analog for the PC, with an early access ongoing at Steam. It comes as a bit of a surprise, then, that Nintendo is letting a similar game in for the Switch, given that a "Super Smash Bros." game is still expected to land on the hybrid console.

The indie game, however, brings a few new twists to the table. Incorporating ideas from other fighting games, "Brawlout" comes with a Rage Meter that fills up as fighters receive and deal damage, unlocking a few powerful abilities.

Rage Burst knocks opponents back, useful for breaking up combos or just regaining some room for maneuvering about. Rage Mode, meanwhile, can decide a match on its own. With this mode on, attacks knock enemies away further while also reducing the damage taken by its user

Aside from new mechanics, "Brawlout" also includes amenities like regional leaderboards, private practice lobbies, replay and history saves and live spectating, according to Nintendo Life.

The video below announces the coming of Hyper Light Drifter for "Brawlout" on the Nintendo Switch, coming in late 2017.