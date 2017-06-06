'Breaking Bad' Virtual Reality Project Rumors: Sony Teams Up with Show Creator Vince Gilligan

The "Breaking Bad" franchise continues to expand with the upcoming addition of a virtual reality (VR) experience based on the show.

Facebook/BreakingBad Promotional image for "Breaking Bad"

Creator of "Breaking Bad" Vince Gilligan is working alongside Sony's PlayStation to continue the show's story with a non-game virtual experience for fans.

"We set up a day at our campus where we brought seven of the best show runners [Sony Pictures Television] work with, like David Shore of The Blacklist and Ron Moore, who did Battlestar Galactica, Vince and some other folks," Andrew House, Sony Interactive Entertainment's global chief executive for the company's video game division, told Variety.

Since the production tools for live-action 360 videos are still in its early stages of development, the team will create Gilligan's vision using computer graphics.

"And they just played around with VR. Several of them were intrigued, but Vince was the one who said, I really want to do something with this. I want to experiment with this," House added.

Sony is looking for new ways to expand its reach with their technology. Back in 2015, they started "Powers," their adaptation of the popular comic book, but it was eventually cancelled in 2016, after two seasons.

Not much has been said about the forthcoming project. They have yet to announce if the VR storytelling will be episodic or a one-off. Also, the team has not confirmed if the "Breaking Bad" actors will participate in the production of this new media. Whatever the case may be, House believes that with Gilligan's help, they might be able to push VR towards the mainstream.

There are already a handful of VR headsets in the market, but the masses are not yet convinced with this new technology. The numbers for the Oculus Rift, as well as its competing headsets, are still low.

More updates should arrive soon.