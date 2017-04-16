'Breath Of The Wild' 1.1.2 Update: Bobokin Arrow Farming Glitch Resolved

Nintendo has finally rectified its notorious arrow glitch, as claimed by players of the action-adventure video game, "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."

Facebook/BreathOfTheWildThe 1.1.2 patch for in "Breath of the Wild" is now available.

According to Polygon, the 1.1.2 update has solved the so-called "infinite arrow farming glitch" that happened whenever Link faces off with the Bokoblin archers. Although some players found the Bokoblin's foolhardiness useful at times since they let Link pick up as many arrows as he can, others just wanted the bug fixed.

Before the update, gamers could farm up to a thousand arrows without the expected damage. As long as Link was positioned in a "safe spot" near the enemy archers, he would not get hit by the Bokoblins, no matter how many times they tried.

The 1.1.2 update reportedly gives the archers a semblance of practicality. The farming will stop after Link manages to pick around 10 arrows.

Now, if gamers want to gather more, they need to work for them.

One way is to reset the counter. This is done by creating a fire as the avatar goes to sleep. The technique is said to be useful if one is low on funds. Another way, according to PVP Live is by respawning. Boxes inside the Hyrule Castle are said to be veritable sources of regular and specialty arrows. There are also some from Silver Lynels for those who want to collect the Shock and Ice ones.

Meanwhile, another source claims that the update also includes changes in the Wolf Link amiibo. The Switch version, just like the Wii one, is said to have only three hearts as default, instead of the usual 20. According to a reddit user named biochromatic, the change has something to do with the Cave of Trials.

"I don't know the answer to 'why' they chose to do things the way they did. I can tell you that the intended way to raise Wolf Link's hearts is to play Twilight Princess HD on the Wii U and reach deeper levels of the Cave of Trials. ... The amiibo itself has a little memory chip inside so it knows things like how many hearts this particular Wolf Link is supposed to have (no matter what system you use it on later)," the user wrote.