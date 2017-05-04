'Breath of the Wild' DLC News: 'The Master Trials' Arrives With New Location, Game Modes, and More

Nintendo recently announced the details of its first downloadable content pack for "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" called "The Master Trials" and confirmed there would be new contents such as game modes, a location, and more.

Facebook/breathofthewildzeldaPromotional photo for "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild"

As per Nintendo's announcement, The Master Trials will arrive sometime in summer, while an unnamed second DLC pack will land later on during the holiday season. Both DLC packs can only be accessed by purchasing the Expansion Pass for $19.99 and will not be offered separately.

The first DLC comes with the new location called Trial of the Sword where the main protagonist, Link, has to start fighting enemies without any weapons or armor on. The location is made up of 45 rooms. Players will have to defeat the foes in the room to keep going and finish the battle. Upon doing so, "the power of the Master Sword will awaken and always be in its glowing powered-up state."

The Master Trials will also introduce the Hard Mode that will make the game more challenging by basically increasing the ranks of the enemies. As an example, Nintendo said Red Bokoblins will go up to the Blue status under the Hard Mode. Added to that, enemies also have the ability to "slowly recover health in battle" so players need to come up with quicker ways to defeat more difficult adversaries.

Apart from location and game mode, the first DLC will add a new feature called Hero's Path Mode. Its main function is to "document every step players take, and mark their path in green on the map." This will make it easier to explore new worlds or locations or even revisit some.

Other contents to be introduced in The Master Trials is a new chest hidden somewhere in Hyrule that holds a Travel Medallion, the Korok Mask that will help players find Korok locations easily, and "eight new pieces of equipment inspired by previous characters and games in the series."

Nintendo executives promise to make the game "even bigger" through the release of these DLC packs.

Previously, some fans tried to make a numerical estimation on how vast the open world of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is. It turns out that the game is much bigger than another famous open world title from Bethesda, "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim."