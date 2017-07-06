Briana DeJesus News: Upcoming 'Teen Mom 2' Star Shares Photos of Second Baby
Upcoming "Teen Mom 2" star Briana DeJesus has recently given her fans the opportunity to have their first glimpse of her new baby, Stella Star, as she shared a photo of her lovechild for the first time on her social media account.
Just a couple of days after giving birth to Stella Star, DeJesus could not contain her excitement over being a mom as she shared on her official Instagram account the photo of her new baby. The photo, which was captioned by DeJesus with the words "My StellyBelly girl," shows the newborn swathed in a baby blanket.
It was the first time for DeJesus to share how her new baby looks like. Before that though, while others were celebrating the Fourth of July, the "Teen Mom 2" star teased her Instagram followers with an imprint of baby Stella Star's feet, captioning it with the words, "What a blessing."
To recall, the "Teen Mom 2" star revealed in January that she was pregnant for the second time. Still on Instragram, she uploaded a photo of her sonogram and captioned her post by saying that Nova, her first child courtesy of her ex Devoin Austin, will no longer be an only child and that she was excited for July.
True enough, last July 2, DeJesus gave birth to a healthy baby girl weighing 6 pounds and 11.6 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches.
To the uninitiated, DeJesus first appeared on MTV's "16 and Pregnant" back in 2012 while she was heavy with Nova. In March this year, she inked a deal with MTV to be part of the upcoming season of "Teen Mom 2," where she is expected to share her journey during her second pregnancy.
DeJesus has revealed, though, that the father of Stella Star has been cheating on her. However, unlike Nova's father, whom DeJesus had earlier described as someone who will not be a good father to her eldest daughter, there is still a chance for Stella Star to be raised by both a father and mother as the "Teen Mom 2" star said that she and the father of her new child are still figuring things out.
Meanwhile, DeJesus debuts in "Teen Mom 2" this July 17.