Briana DeJesus News: Upcoming 'Teen Mom 2' Star Shares Photos of Second Baby

Briana DeJesus debuts in the upcoming season of "Teen Mom 2" this July 17.

Upcoming "Teen Mom 2" star Briana DeJesus has recently given her fans the opportunity to have their first glimpse of her new baby, Stella Star, as she shared a photo of her lovechild for the first time on her social media account.

Just a couple of days after giving birth to Stella Star, DeJesus could not contain her excitement over being a mom as she shared on her official Instagram account the photo of her new baby. The photo, which was captioned by DeJesus with the words "My StellyBelly girl," shows the newborn swathed in a baby blanket.

It was the first time for DeJesus to share how her new baby looks like. Before that though, while others were celebrating the Fourth of July, the "Teen Mom 2" star teased her Instagram followers with an imprint of baby Stella Star's feet, captioning it with the words, "What a blessing."