Briana DeJesus Pregnancy Updates: 'Teen Mom 2' Star Gives Birth to Second Daughter

Briana DeJesus, the newest member of the "Teen Mom 2" cast, welcomed her second child days before the premiere of the show's season 8.

MTV News confirmed that the former "Teen Mom 3" star gave birth to her second daughter, Stella Star, on July 2. According to the report, both DeJesus and her newborn daughter are very healthy and her eldest child, Nova, is happy to be a big sister to baby Stella.

What a blessing A post shared by Bri Baby

The 23-year-old reality TV star first announced her pregnancy on social media. She also uploaded a photo of the baby's 3D sonogram to show the growing baby inside her tummy.

Other reports claim that DeJesus will be featured in a special one-hour episode in the upcoming season of "Teen Mom 2" that will be be called "The New Mom." In that episode, she reportedly reveals that Stella's father is a 31-year-old man named Luis.

"We've been just trying to figure it out for the sake of this baby," DeJesus shares in the promo clip for the show's upcoming episode to describe her situation with Stella's dad. "Yeah, we want to move in together, we — hopefully, I would like to get married, all this grown up stuff. Cause I'm an adult, not 16 and pregnant."

She also reportedly revealed in her guest appearance at an after-show special of "Teen Mom 2" in June that she and Luis are still trying to figure out if they still want to stay together. She also claimed that fans of the series will have a chance to see him on the show when it resumes this month.

DeJesus also revealed that there are a lot of things that fans should look forward to in her appearance in "Teen Mom 2" season 8.

"A lot of educational moments, but it's very intense," she said during the after-show. "That's where my life is right now... [I'm] excited to continue sharing my story because things left off right around when life was becoming hectic and now I get to finish sharing that story. You get to see in-depth the choices we make and the struggles we go through."

MTV will air the premiere of "Teen Mom 2" season 8 on Monday, July 17, at 9 p.m. EDT.