'Bride of Frankenstein' Release Date, Cast News: Angelina Jolie to Be Cast as Monster's Bride in Valentine's Day Horror Movie?

Facebook/DarkUniverseMovies The "Dark Universe" franchise aims to revive some of the iconic monsters brought to the silver screen by Universal Pictures from the 1920s to the 1950s.

Even monsters need companionship and love, and the infamous Frankenstein Monster is no different. Will the harshly misunderstood creature finally find his mate in "Bride of Frankenstein," the upcoming 2019 follow-up to Universal Pictures' Dark Universe project?

However, the person who is going to play the equally iconic role is another story.

With a projected release date of Valentine's Day 2019, "Bride of Frankenstein" has become one of the most anticipated movies to date. And much of the excitement over it can be attributed to rumors of Angelina Jolie possibly playing the role of The Monster's bride.

But will the 42-year-old award-winning actress be really up for donning the memorable conical, white-streaked hairdo that became part of the character's legacy since the original 1935 movie?

Universal Pictures has reportedly been preparing an offer to the A-list Hollywood actress to join the ranks of their modernized Universal Monsters along with Johnny Depp, Russell Crowe, Javier Bardem, and Tom Cruise.

But despite previous talks about Universal possibly considering another actress for the role, and at one point has even allegedly caused a feud, no official announcement has been made yet.

However, an insider has told Gossip Cop back in June that Universal was still pretty much invested in the idea of Jolie playing the lead role in the Dark Universe's sophomore offering.

The studio has also reportedly begun the casting process, and an announcement regarding this matter may be expected to come out soon.

Bill Condon is all set to direct the upcoming movie. He previously worked on the live-action version of "Beauty and the Beast," and has coincidentally written and directed the movie "Gods and Monsters." This said movie was about the later life of James Whale, who happened to be the director of the original "Bride of Frankenstein" movie.

The titular role was originally played by the British-born American actress, Elsa Lanchester.