'Bride of the Water God' Spoilers: New Trailer Released by tvN

The latest trailer of the TV adaptation of Yoon Mi-kyung's popular comics titled "Bride of the Water God" was finally released by tvN.

Upcoming series "Bride of the Water God" to have 16 episodes

The upcoming fantasy romance series that will premiere on Monday, July 3, will star "Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo" actor Nam Joo-hyuk, who will portray the role of a reincarnated water god named Ha Baek, and "Six Flying Dragons" star Shin Se-kyung as the neuropsychiatrist So-ah. Because of her numerous debts, So-ah has no other choice but to serve as Ha Baek's slave.

In the trailer, Ha Baek is seen using his special powers to flush the toilet. But the water god is also seen having trouble operating the bathroom fixtures because his powers also trigger the function of the toilet's automatic bidet.

Then So-ah appears to wipe Ha Baek dry, saying that he appears to always get into trouble whenever she is not around him.

The upcoming series also stars "Ugly Alert" actor Lim Ju-hwan as Ha Baek's biggest rival Hoo-ye, who will also fall in love with So-ah. The f(x) girl group member Krystal Jung will also appear as the goddess-turned-actress named Hye-ra, who has an unrequited love for Ha Baek, while 5urprise member Gong Myung appears as the wind god, who is deeply in love with Hye-ra.

Actors Yang Dong-geun and Kang Ha-neul are also announced to make special appearances in the upcoming TV show.

Other reports claim that the characters of the popular "manwha" will be retained, but the setting will be relocated to the modern-day Seoul.

The "Bride of the Water God" will reportedly have a 16-episode run, and it will occupy tvN's Monday and Tuesday schedule that will be left open after the conclusion of the sci-fi mystery series "Circle" on June 27.

More trailers of "Bride of the Water God" are expected to be released soon.