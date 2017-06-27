'Bride of the Water God' Trailer, Release Date: New Posters Tease Main Characters

After a successful run with "Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo," lead actor Nam Joo Hyuk will headline the highly anticipated drama "Bride of the Water God," which is set to air in a few more days.

YouTube/CYF Kdrama "Bride of the Water God" premieres July 3 on tvN.

Posters for the drama were released recently, highlighting each of the main characters. Along with the character's photo, the posters feature a brief description of that character.

"Bride of the Water God" stars Nam Joo Hyuk, Shin Se Kyung, Gong Myung, Krystal Jung, and Im Joo Hwan.

Joo Hyuk looks dapper in a suit as he portrays the reincarnation of Habaek or the water god. The caption plastered on the poster reads, "I am the King of hydrangeas, the god of water, your master, Habaek."

Shin Se Kyung, who portrays a doctor named So-ah, appears in a flowy white dress with the description that says, "I don't have time to scan other people's circumstances."

Se Kyung is expected to portray the title character, the bride. This doctor, who runs a private practice yet has mountains of debt, will be offered as a sacrifice to Habaek. She is expected to be his servant.

f(X)'s Krystal portrays another deity, Hye-ra, one who has lived among humans for hundreds of years. With her stunning looks, she becomes an actress. This goddess harbors feelings for Haebaek, unfortunately, the water god does not feel the same way, which is also why she despises So-ah. Reflecting her fierce personality, the caption reads, "Who dares to stand in front of me?!"

Gong Myung, who portrays the mischievous wind god Bi-ryum, is photographed with a smirk on. He loves Hye-ra, although he knows she loves Habaek. "Only the hydrangea gods are playing together? Am I really a loner?" the poster indicates.

Last but not the least, Im Joo Hwan plays CEO Hoo-ye, who is Habaek's rival. Although his first impression of So-ah is not good, he eventually falls in love with the doctor, which is appropriately described in the poster with the saying, "Actions always come with a consequence."

The upcoming series is based on the romance webtoon by Yoon Mi-kyung.

"Bride of the Water God" premieres this July 3 at 10:50 p.m. KST on tvN. It airs Mondays and Tuesdays, replacing the time slot previously occupied by "Circle."