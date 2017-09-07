Brie Bella and John Cena Feud Rumors: Nikki Bella's Twin Sister and Fiancé Fighting?

Facebook/TotalBellas 'Total Bellas' star Brie and Nikki Bella with Nikki's fiance John Cena

Nikki Bella was caught in the middle of the feud between her twin sister Brie Bella and fiancé John Cena in the premiere episode of "Total Bellas" season 2.

In a dinner with the rest of the Bellas' family in San Diego, Brie expressed her disappointment over her twin sister's then-boyfriend because he seems to be hard to reach and is never around for their family. This came after the 25-time WWE champion revealed that he cannot join them on their trip to Phoenix because of his fully-loaded schedule.

This infuriated Brie, who was pregnant with her and husband Daniel Bryan's first child at the time. She also told her sister in a confrontation that she will not allow her daughter Birdie Joe Danielson to call him "Shūshu," which means uncle in Chinese.

Brie also reminded Cena and her sister that she and Bryan moved out of their Arizona home temporarily to help the two recover from their respective surgeries.

But Nikki tried to pacify the situation between the two important people in her life. She and Brie had a serious talk where the upcoming "Dancing With the Stars" season 25 defended Cena. "My man is part of this family and I'm pretty much like his wife," she stated in the episode that was reported by E! News.

Yet Brie reminded her that she is not yet his wife, which is also the reason why she is contemplating about letting her then-unborn daughter refer to him as "uncle."

But Nikki insisted that whenever his schedule permits, Cena would choose to fly to Phoenix to be with her and her family. This made her believe that Cena is the one for her.

After calming down, Brie realized that she was demanding so much from her future brother-in-law. She also acknowledged the fact that the pro-wrestler is starting to get closer to their family. This made her realize that it would be okay to let him become her daughter's uncle after all.

E! Entertainment airs the latest episode of "Total Bellas" season 2 every Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT.