'Bright Lights' Release Date News 2017: Heartfelt Trailer Reminisces Good Times of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds Together

HBO just released a very heartfelt trailer of their new documentary film "Bright Lights," which stars the late Hollywood star Carrie Fisher and her mother, actress-singer Debbie Reynolds.

Actress Debbie Reynolds and her daughter actress Carrie Fisher at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California last January 25, 2015.

The trailer, which runs for one minute and 53 seconds, gives fans a good and touching sneak peek of the documentary film and a glimpse into the life shared by Fisher and Reynolds as mother and daughter and as best friends.

Screenshot from "Bright Lights" trailer

The "Bright Lights" trailer opens with Fisher saying, "Mother and I lived next door to each other." She can then be seen entering Reynolds' home where the latter is busy trying to recharge her old flip top cellular phone, to which Fisher commented: "You cannot keep that phone. That's from when they first invented cellphones." But Reynolds dismissed the idea and said to the camera, "It works fine."

With the sneak peek, fans can expect to see more of Fisher and Reynolds' day-to-day activities together. Later on the teaser video, Fisher can also be seen and heard worrying about her mom and the effects of old age such as memory loss.

On the other hand, Reynolds can be heard sharing that Fisher struggled with manic depression during the "Star Wars" actress' younger years. Reynold says: "Manic-depressive is a disease that was not diagnosed then. So nobody kind of knew what was going on with Carrie."

However, for the most part, Fisher and Reynolds can be seen sharing light and happy moments in the trailer. Before the video ends, Fisher can be heard saying in the background, "I'm my mom's best friend... I know what my mother feels and want." Shortly after, Reynolds shares, "I share everything with my daughter... especially the check."

The world mourns Fisher's death which happened on Dec. 27 after she reportedly had a heart attack while she was on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Just a day after the family confirmed Fisher's death, Reynolds suffered a stroke while arranging the funeral of her daughter. Shortly after, Reynolds also passed away.

Fisher was widely known for her role as Princess (now General) Leia Organa while Reynolds was famous for being "America's Sweetheart" during the 1950s.

"Bright Lights" will premiere on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. EST on HBO.