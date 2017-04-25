Brigitte Trogneux News: Getting to Know the Possible Next First Lady of France

Many people are interested in knowing more about the possible next First Lady of France, Brigitte Trogneux, the wife of 2017 France presidential election frontrunner Emmanuel Macron.

REUTERS/Philippe WojazerEmmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, arrives on stage with his wife Brigitte Trogneux to deliver a speech at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris after early results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, France, April 23, 2017.

Macron is France's former Minister of the Economy, Industry and Digital Affairs and is running under the En Marche! party.

Trogneux has reportedly taken an active role early in Macron's run for presidency. In fact, Macron's campaign adviser, Marc Ferracci, also recognizes the contributions Trogneux did for her husband's political run.

As reported by Bloomberg, Ferracci said, "Emmanuel Macron wouldn't have been able to embark on this adventure without her. Her presence is essential for him." The campaign adviser is apparently a very close friend of the couple since he also reportedly stood as one of the witnesses during Macron and Trogneux's wedding.

According to the same report, Trogneux's role in Macron's campaign goes from being his main supporter to being his coach in speeches and formulating his platforms.

When Macron speaks about his possible win, he is vocal about planning to give his wife a role in his administration. At a March 8 political rally, Macron said: "If I'm elected -- no, sorry, when we are elected she will be there, with a role, and a place. I owe her a lot, she helped make me who I am."

As it turns out, it is not just Trogneux who is invested in Macron's campaign. Reports have it that the 64-year-old's youngest daughter, Tiphaine Auziere, is also working for Macron's presidential run. Auziere is a lawyer.

Macron and Trogneux recognize the fact that some might still consider their union to be untraditional considering the 24-year difference between them. But the aspiring next president of France does not see a problem with that.

In another political rally, Macron said (via Bloomberg), "We don't have a classic family, that's an undeniable reality." But he added, "There is no less love in our family."

Macron finished the first round with an ample lead over National Front party's Marine Le Pen. With 100 percent of the votes in, Macron got 23.75 percent while Le Pen garnered 21.53 percent.

On May 7, the people of France will decide who between Macron and Le Pen will be their next country leader.