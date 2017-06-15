'Brigsby Bear' Release Date News: Trailer Stars Mark Hamill, Kyle Mooney and Greg Kinnear

Sony Pictures Classics has recently released a new trailer for the upcoming movie titled "Brigsy Bear."

(Photo: Youtube/SonyPicturesClassics)A screenshot from the official trailer of "Brigsby Bear."

The film tells the story of a man who has something he values — a TV show — stolen away from him, and must now come to terms with its loss and learn to live without it. The official synopsis of the movie reads:

"'Brigsby Bear Adventures' is a children's TV show produced for an audience of one: James (Kyle Mooney). When the show abruptly ends, James's life changes forever, he sets out to finish the story himself and must learn to cope with the realities of a new world that he knows nothing about."

"Brigsby Bear" is based on the original screenplay written by "Saturday Night Live" cast member Kyle Mooney and Kevin Costella, and is directed by Dave McCary. The film is McCary's feature length directorial debut, having served as an "SNL" segment director in the past.

The movie features a star-studded cast which includes Mooney, Claire Daines, Mark Hamill, Greg Kinnear and Andy Samberg. It is produced by The Lonely Island, Lord Miller, 3311 Productions and YL Pictures.

"Brigsby Bear" premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last January, where it was well-received by the audiences who attended the event. So far, it is also enjoying a very positive reception from the critics, with Rotten Tomatoes giving the film an approval rating of 90% from over 20 reviews.

According to Screen Rant, "Brigsby Bear" is certain to appeal to those who appreciated watching independent films. However, the film also risks alienating its more conventional viewers with its unique premise and cinematic aesthetic. It has thematic similarities with contemporary classics of the genre like "Little Miss Sunshine" and "Juno."

"Brigsby Bear" is slated for a limited release in theaters on Friday, July 28. The movie's latest trailer can be watched below.