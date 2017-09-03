'Bring It On' New Sequels News: Film's Choreographer Names Who She Wants to Star in Next Movie

Facebook/BringItOn Promotional photo for "Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack"

Following the release of the movie "Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack," the franchise's choreographer Tony Gonzalez, more popularly known as Tony G., talked about what was in store for the franchise. Asked if there would be another sequel, the renowned film choreographer said it was possible.

Gonzalez has served as the main choreographer of the franchise since the second "Bring It On" movie. In a recent interview, he talked about how it was working on the sixth installment of the franchise, including the casting process and whether there would be another "Bring It On" movie in the future.

Talking about the casting process, the choreographer revealed that they had picked the lead characters primarily based on their ability to dance, athleticism and background in cheer dancing. "I'm not even looking to see how good they are or how great they are. I'm just looking, do you fit the mold?" he said. In the end, Cristine Prosperi, Jordan Rodrigues and Sophie Vavasseur got the roles.

It took eight years for the franchise to release "Worldwide #Cheersmack" after its previous installment. Asked why there was another "Bring It On" movie after a long time, Gonzalez said he was not certain, although he believed that social media was a big driving factor.

Since nobody thought that a new "Bring It On" movie would see the light of the day since the last one was made available eight years ago, fans were both surprised and thrilled by the release of "Worldwide #Cheersmack." Although there is no news yet about another sequel, Gonzalez said he hopes to have another film after the most recent one. "Whether I'm involved, and whether other people are involved, I think that there should be a TV show, I think there should be more ideas about 'Bring It On,'" he said, adding that if there was one artist he would like to star in the next sequel, it would be singer Becky G.

"Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack" was released for Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD on Aug. 29.