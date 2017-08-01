'Bringing Up Bates' Stars Erin, Chad Paine Share Update on Daughter's Surgery

(Photo: Bates Family Blog) Erin Paine holds her daughter Brooklyn after surgery, July 24, Tennessee.

"Bringing Up Bates" stars Erin and Chad Paine recently took to the Bates family's official blog to ask fans for prayer for their 11-month-old daughter Brooklyn's health.

The concerned couple said they rushed their little girl to the hospital after she started to run a high fever and they noticed swelling on her finger. Brooklyn was given antibiotics by doctors but that did not change her condition and they noticed it even got worse.

The child was taken into surgery on Sunday, July 23, to release the pressure on her finger.

According to the post, Brooklyn was "recovering well," following the procedure but Erin and Chad were still awaiting the test results to figure out what is wrong with their daughter's finger.

"We know Erin and Chad would appreciate your prayers as they wait on lab results and care for their sweet baby," the Bates family wrote. "Brooklyn will turn one year old on Aug. 6. Big brother Carson Paine is praying too!"

The young couple likewise took to their joint social media account to let their followers know how much they appreciate all of the fan support.

"We are overwhelmed by your love. Brooklyn is doing much better today," they captioned the Instagram photo of the baby Brooklyn in Chad's arms. "I'm not sure if we will ever know how her finger got infected, but we are so grateful to the doctors and nurses here who have cared for her."

"We will most likely be in the hospital for a few more days as they wait on antibiotics to do their job. Thankfully they are being very thorough and extra cautious to make sure she is fully recovered... [We] know God has been by our side and He has used many others to encourage us through this time."

On Friday, they revealed that Brooklyn was released from the hospital but gave no further information.

According to a statement shared with The Christian Post, the sixth season of "Bringing Up Bates" features a "summer of love for the family."

"From Carlin's blooming relationship (will it become a courtship?) to Tori's deepening bond with Bobby (will it end in a proposal?) to someone getting married in the premiere (who will it be?), love is blooming for the Bates. And lately, their simple rural lifestyle in Tennessee is in a flurry of transitions as this remarkable and ever-expanding family continues to navigate life's trials and triumphs. Erin and Chad get pygmy goats, Jeb and Jud take martial arts classes and Jackson gets his learner's permit. Meanwhile, Bobby graduates from college and contemplates moving from Florida to Tennessee to be closer to Tori, and Nathan pursues his dream to be a pilot instructor."

"Bringing Up Bates" airs Thursdays on the Up Network.