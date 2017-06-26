Britain and U.S. Already Have Plans to 'Incapacitate' Kim Jong-un

A former Navy Seal said the U.S. and U.K. may already put a plan in place aimed at "incapacitating" Kim Jong-Un's regime should conflict break out in the Korean Peninsula. He believes that elite special forces would most likely parachute in and eliminate the dictator as they did with Osama Bin Laden.

Reuters/Jo Yong-HakU.S. Army soldiers and its M2A2 Bradley fighting vehicles take part in the U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise against possible attacks by North Korea, at a shooting range near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju.

Brandon Webb, who spent 13 years in the U.S. Armed Forces, said it would be very easy for either the United States or the United Kingdom to swiftly take out the entire North Korean leadership with a special operations unit. "The intelligence capability and the special ops capability we have today is incredible," he said.

The rogue nation has caused international tension with its aberrant behavior. Its leadership continued to develop a nuclear program by regularly testing ballistic missiles in defiance of international sanctions. It also vowed to field a nuclear-armed missile capable of reaching American territory.

The conflict between Washington and Pyongyang intensified recently with the recent death of Otto Warmbier, 22, an American university student, after being detained in the hermit kingdom for more than a year for removing a propaganda banner from the hotel he stayed in.

Webb said the U.S. may already have Plans A, B and C in place and is constantly rehearsing the different scenarios in taking out Kim which would come with the element of surprise. He also thinks the Delta Force would be the perfect team in carrying out the operation.

The 43-year-old veteran who took charge of the Seal's Sniper School foresees the operation to be patterned after that of Bin Laden in May 2011 when a team conducted a night raid on a high-walled compound in Pakistan then took out the mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the U.S.

"TF-160 helicopters doing a high altitude, high opening parachute op from 20,000-plus feet, from across the border of South Korea. And then fly that under canopy, undetected because radar can't pick up the canopy," Webb, who now runs a media company for veterans, imagined the scenario.