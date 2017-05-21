British Terror Suspect Turns Down Lawyer, Says Allah Is His Legal Representative

A terror suspect arrested near the Houses of Parliament in London declined an offer by the court to provide him a counsel, saying Allah will represent him. This was the result of the preliminary hearing on the case of Khalid Mohammed Omar Ali, who was charged with three terror offenses.

Reuters/Toby MelvilleA man is held by police in Westminster after an arrest was made on Whitehall in central London, Britain, April 27, 2017.

During Friday's hearing, Justice Holroyd asked Ali if he wanted a lawyer, to which the 27-year-old suspect replied: "My legal representative is Allah, but from your side, why would I need any one?" The judge answered back: "It may be in your interests to have a professional lawyer in this case."

Ali was nabbed near Parliament Square as part of a "stop and search" in an ongoing operation. Authorities had been monitoring and tailing him after a member of the police community reported his suspicious behavior to authorities. He reportedly spent several years in Afghanistan before returning to Britain in 2016.

On Apr. 27, Omar was crossing Whitehall, one of Britain's best-known streets bustling with tourists and government workers, when counter-terrorism officers appeared "like swarm of bees." He did not resist as the authorities tackled him to the ground and took his "rucksack full of knives."

Born in Somalia, Ali is a British national who went to school in Tottenham, north London. He was described as a "charismatic" and gifted boy during his school days but reportedly became obsessed with extremist views in his teens. He once worked as a humanitarian activist.

Ali was charged with preparing for a terrorist act and two charges of making or having explosives related to an activity in Afghanistan in 2012. During plea-bargaining last May 11, the suspect said he didn't recognize the charges, prompting the chief magistrate to enter a "not guilty" on his behalf.

Ali was nabbed just 100 yards from where six people died five weeks before. A terror attack was staged in the vicinity on Mar. 22, involving a vehicle that mowed down crowds on Westminster Bridge, killing six people. Police shot and killed the attacker identified as Khalid Masood.