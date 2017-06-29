Britney Spears Finally Speaks Out on Lip-Syncing Allegations

Britney Spears has finally spoken out on a long-standing rumor about her.

Facebook/britneyspearsThe 35-year-old singer has been plagued with lip-syncing allegations throughout her career.

In an interview with an Israeli television show, Spears was asked if she sings during her performances. For many years now, the 35-year-old pop superstar has been plagued with lip-syncing allegations and it looks like she has finally had enough.

"I'm glad you're addressing this question because it's really funny. A lot of people think that I don't sing live. I usually, because I'm dancing so much, I do have a little bit of playback, but there's a mixture of my voice and the playback," the singer explained during the interview.

For Spears, a little playback is understandable since she is required to dance through most of her shows and that can certainly be tiring. In fact, playbacks have become a part of her shows beginning with her 2014 Las Vegas residency.

"It really pisses me off because I am busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it, you know?" she added.

Clearly, Spears has become fed up with all the lip-syncing allegations thrown at her and she is finally standing up for herself. While this has been a common rumor about her, the allegations once again flared when a video of her performing in Tokyo surfaced and in that video, her microphone got caught in her hair and as she tries to put it back in place, her vocals continued to play.

In an interview back in 2014, one of Spears's reps, Adam Leber, defended the pop star and her use of playback. "To put on the show that she puts on, it's virtually impossible to sing the entire time and do what she does. She's singing on every song, basically, when she has the ability to sing. There's no way you can dance for 90 minutes straight and sing the entire time."