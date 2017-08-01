Britney Spears Shares Fun and Silly Video With Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears shared a fun and silly moment with her beau Sam Asghari.

Reuters/Eduardo Munoz Singer Britney Spears arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, August 28, 2016.

On Saturday night, the princess of pop posted a video on Instagram featuring her hunky boyfriend and herself having all sorts of fun with a colorful Snapchat filter. They showcased a few moves while J Balvin and Willy William's new Latin single, "Mi Gente," played in the background. At one point, Spears lovingly pointed to Asghari while her head moved to the beat.

It appears that Spears is proud of her new love captioning their Instagram video: "Me and my boyfriend."

Meanwhile, Asghari posted the same video on his own Instagram captioned with a sweet message saying, "Her smile makes me crazy," complete with a couple of heart emojis.

The singer and the fitness model have been dating for a few months now after the latter appeared in the music video for Spears' single, "Slumber Party."

News about the two dating quickly broke online and after weeks of speculation, Spears finally confirmed her new relationship when she tweeted a shirtless picture of Asghari captioned with, "Mad love [heart emoji] for this one."

Ever since then, the couple has wasted no time flaunting their relationship and showing how much they love each other through social media.

Spears has had a number of high-profile relationships before with exes Justin Timberlake, Jason Trawick and Charlie Ebersol. Spears was also previously married to Kevin Federline and Jason Alexander, who she married back in a shotgun wedding in 2004 only to have it annulled 55 hours later. While all of these relationships didn't last, hopefully, the superstar has found true love in Asghari.

While her love life is definitely blooming, the singer revealed that her No. 1 priority is still her children. Speaking of Federline, Spears previously shared how challenging it was to co-parent their two kids: Sean,11, and Jayden, 10.

"The balance between work and my personal life can be a challenge as a single mom. I always do my best to plan my schedule around my family whenever possible," she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.