'Broad City' Season 4 Air Date, Latest News: Comedy Central Launches New Trailer

Comedy Central has recently released a new trailer for the upcoming fourth season of "Broad City."

(Photo: Facebook/Broad City)A promotional photo of Comedy Central's "Broad City."

The series is an odd couple comedy that tells the story of two best friends as they navigate New York City in their twenties. They're financially unstable and characteristically flawed, but they never shy away from the challenges the city throws at them.

Even if their adventures always lead down paths bordering the unexpected and outlandish, these young adults are always ready to face whatever comes their way.

"Broad City" is created by Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, with both of them also starring as the show's two lead characters. Joining them as series regulars are Hannibal Buress, Arturo Castro, Paul Downs, John Gemberling and Chris Gethard.

The latest trailer for the forthcoming season lasts for a minute-and-a-half while a Jennifer Lopez's 2005 song "Get Right" plays in the background. The video also features a host of special guests who are set to appear in the new season, including Shania Twain, Ru Paul, Steve Buscemi and Wanda Sykes.

In one scene in the trailer, Glazer is seen cursing out President Donald Trump in a very intimate moment.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Glazer revealed how Trump's election affected the upcoming season.

"It is dark as f—k," Glazer said. "It is as dark as the world is today."

"Obviously the election was so devastating," Jacobson mentioned.

Glazer went on to add: "The mishegas [Yiddish for crazy] that was going on in the country was there no matter who won the election. But the person who got elected, it pointed our narrative in a different direction than we thought it was going to go ... Now it's just constantly moving over the girls in the show the way it is over us in real life."

"Broad City" returns on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 10:30/9:30c on Comedy Central.