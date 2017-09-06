'Broad City' Season 4 Release Date, Spoilers, News: Comedy Takes New Timeslot; Actress Explains Delayed Production

(Photo: Facebook/BroadCity) Featured is a promotional image for Comedy Central's "Broad City" season 4.

"Broad City" is getting a new timeslot for its upcoming fourth season.

Comedy Central often uses its post-"South Park" timeslot to launch freshman programs. In the previous TV season, "Legends of Chamberlain Heights" earned a renewal because of the generous lead-in. This time, the network has given the spot to the female-led comedy, "Broad City."

From its usual 10 p.m. airing, the series has now moved on to the Wednesdays-at-10:30 slot. As reports point out, the move is Comedy Central's way of showing confidence for "Broad City." The series continues to post good ratings since its debut in 2014.

Comedy Central has released a new trailer for season 4 and it shows co-stars/series creators Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer in various awkward situations. Further details about the upcoming installment's storyline have yet to be revealed, but several guest stars have already been confirmed to appear. The stellar guest lineup includes RuPaul, Steve Buscemi, Shania Twain, Wanda Sykes and more.

It has been 17 months since "Broad City" wrapped up its third season. Jacobson and Glazer initially wanted to delay the production of season 4 in order to shoot scenes during the winter to make the storyline more interesting.

After all, the previous seasons had always depicted the Big Apple in the summer. According to the lead stars, they decided to change things up for season 4 because a series about life in New York would not be complete without showcasing how everyone deals with the colder months in the city.

Unfortunately, things did not turn out exactly how they wanted it to be. "For the most part it was sadly, like, extremely, scarily warm," Glazer told Los Angeles Times. "But it was, like, emotional winter."

The fourth season of "Broad City" premieres Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 10:30 p.m. EDT on Comedy Central.