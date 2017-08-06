Brock Lesnar Says He Will Exit WWE if He Loses SummerSlam; Does This Signal a UFC Comeback?

REUTERS/Joshua Dahl-USA TODAY Sports Jul 9, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Mark Hunt (blue gloves) fights Brock Lesnar (red gloves) during UFC 200 at T-Mobile Arena.

Recently, Brock Lesnar made the pronouncement that losing a match in the next SummerSlam could mean his exit from World Wrestling Entertainment.

Is this a hint that his rumored return to Ultimate Fighting Championship is close to becoming a reality?

The events in Monday night Raw have become more intense and are slowly paving the way for the best possible matches to occur in WWE's SummerSlam this month.

Last Monday, WWE Raw General Manager Kurt Angle was up in the ring to address spectators. The event occurred in Pittsburgh, the GM's hometown. Fans were already riled up by Kurt Angle's appearance and became even more excited when Lesnar interrupted him, of course, with Paul Heyman by his side.

Screaming to Kurt Angle's face, Heyman said: "If Brock Lesnar loses the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, he leaves WWE. And I'm leaving with him because, Kurt Angle, here comes a piece of news that you're not going to like. My client will not lose his title, his Universal Championship at SummerSlam."

Weeks before the latest episode of WWE Raw, rumors were rife that Lesnar was actually making some moves to establish a way back to fighting in the UFC octagon. There were even reports that he went back to the United States Anti-Doping Agency testing pool in preparation for his UFC return.

However, it was denied by UFC vice president of athlete health and performance Jeff Novitzky, who added that if Lesnar goes to the USADA for a new set of tests, he would still need to serve the remaining duration of his suspension which lasts until December.

Now, Heyman's bold pronouncements just further hyped up the rumors of Lesnar's possible return to the UFC. However, Lesnar's manager is certain that the Beast Incarnate will not lose in the Fatal 4-Way match against Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe set for SummerSlam 2017.

Meanwhile, it can also be recalled that during the UFC 214 event last month, fighter Jon Jones directly called out Lesnar and said: "If you wanna know what it feels like to get your a** kicked by a guy who weighs 40 pounds less than you, meet me at the octagon."

WWE SummerSlam 2017 happens on Sunday, Aug. 20.