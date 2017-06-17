Brock Lesnar WWE Title Match June 2017 News: WWE Universal Champ to Face Samoa Joe

Brock Lesnar's return to the World Wrestling Entertainment Raw stage on Monday night caused a major brawl after Samoa Joe tried to stand up against the reigning WWE Universal Champion.

Wikimedia Commons/Miguel Discart WWE Champ Brock Lesnar will return to the ring this month.

Lesnar's return after his WrestleMania 33 victory against Goldberg back in April was marked with a controversial brawl when Samoa Joe, the winner of the Extreme Rules Fatal Five-Way match, tried to make the Universal Champ furious prior to their scheduled face-off at the Great Balls of Fire in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday, July 9.

According to Lesnar's trusted man Paul Heyman, the chaos started when he was attacked by Samoa Joe after the latter barged into Lesnar's dugout. The fight had to be stopped by the referees and other WWE officials, including general manager Kurt Angle. This could be a good preview of what fans can expect from the brewing rivalry between the two wrestlers.

But WWE commentator Jim Ross mentioned on his blog that the animosity between Lesnar and Joe during Monday night's Raw could be a good way to start the excitement for their upcoming Great Balls of Fire match.

"We fans are creatures of habit to a large degree and we, as a rule, dearly love to see big, tough people especially alpha males engage in physicality of which many can only dream," Ross stated. "Seeing Joe become the first man in memory to block a Brock Lesnar double leg takedown attempt Monday night was a pivotal moment to remember in this rivalry"

Before his match against Samoa Joe, Lesnar will be seen next on the June 26 episode of Raw that will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old pro wrestler is also slotted to appear in the WWE Raw episode that will be held in Phoenix, Arizona, on Monday, July 3.