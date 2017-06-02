'Broken' Season 1 Episode 2 Spoilers: Father Michael Provides Support for a Grambler and a Grieving Mother in New Drama Series

A brand new six-part drama titled "Broken" has just premiered on BBC One, featuring Sean Bean in the role of Father Michael, a well-respected Catholic priest, whose flawed past only adds fuel to his determination to help and serve his parishioners.

Facebook/BBCOneA screenshot of Sean Bean as Father Michael Kerrigan on BBC One’s new six-part drama series “Broken.”

The series, which was written by Jimmy McGovern, is set in modern day Britain, on the outskirts of a major city in Northern England. Here, Father Michael presides over a large parish while he tries to cope with his own frail mother, who insists on living 60 miles away. But while he is constantly plagued with memories of his harsh, working-class upbringing, he also strives to make as much of an impact as he can on the ever-evolving spiritual landscape of modern-day Britain.

On this note, the premiere episode brings into his path a troubled mother named Christina (Anna Friel), who was forced to keep her mother's death a secret so that she can continue to draw on her pension for a few more days. How is Father Michael going to handle this situation now that he knows what Christina has been doing?

The official synopsis for the next episode does not give any hint on what Christina's fate will be. It instead teases a couple of new issues that Father Michael will be faced with. He will be counseling a desperate gambler, while also thinking about how he could've prevented a tragedy that befalls yet another devoted mother much like Christina.

But how much can a priest really do to keep a mother from witnessing the fatal shooting of her mentally ill son by the police who was supposed to have been protecting them?

Also, the official trailer for the episode shows a glimpse of Christina telling someone on the phone that she is being arrested. Could Father Michael have played a hand in Christina's impending arrest, or have the circumstances naturally led to the exposure of the truth?

YouTube/BBC

"Broken" season 1 episode 2 airs on Tuesday, June 6, at 9 p.m. BST on BBC One.