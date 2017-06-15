'Broken' Season 1 Episode 4 Spoilers: Father Kerrigan Risks Violating Seal of Confession by Reaching Out to a Parishioner

BBC's religious drama series, "Broken" is kicking off the latter half of its six-part run with Father Kerrigan (Sean Bean) risking his own clergy vows in order to go the extra mile for one of his parishioners.

YouTube/BBCSean Bean plays the Catholic priest, Father Michael Kerrigan, on BBC’s religious drama series, “Broken.”

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming fourth episode, Father Kerrigan will risk the violation of the seal of confession in his attempt to help his suicidal parishioner, Roz (Paula Malcomson). It can be recalled that the woman went into confession in an earlier episode and talked about her plans of ending her own life.

Feeling a level of affinity with Roz, having gone through the same ordeal when he was younger, Father Kerrigan is set to do whatever he can to provide his parishioner with whatever support she may need in order to get back up on her feet and live out her life in the best possible way.

Will he be able to do to Roz what no one has done for him before? How will his own personal issues, intensified by his continuous childhood flashbacks, affect the way he approaches this particular problem? And will he still be able to deal with it all when his mother's condition begins to deteriorate?

Meanwhile, the fans of the series have expressed their appreciation for Father Kerrigan's powerful sermon about the need for "Female priests. Female bishops. Female pope," in the church. Digital Spy cited some fans posting on Twitter, saying that Father Kerrigan's church deserves a bigger congregation. There were also some of them claiming that they would willingly go to church to listen to more of the priest's powerful and empowering sermons.

"Broken" is BBC's new religious drama series that is set to run for six episodes. It is set in a fictional town located in Northern England and tells the story of a Catholic priest named Father Kerrigan, who serves as confessor, counselor, and confidante to his small parish, while also struggling with his own secret burdens.

The fourth episode of the series airs on Tuesday, June 20, at 9 p.m. BST on BBC One.