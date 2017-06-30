'Broken' Season 1 Episode 6 Spoilers: Father Michael's 'Devastating Confession' to Be Featured in Series' Final Episode

"Broken" will be concluding its six-part run with a devastating confession that is sure to leave its fans speechless, yet again, and for the last time.

YouTube/BBCSean Bean plays Catholic priest, Father Michael Kerrigan, in BBC’s new religious drama series “Broken.”

LA Productions, the film company responsible for BBC's highly acclaimed and controversial religious drama series, teased via Twitter that, "Next week's finale of #JimmyMcGovern's #Broken: Father Michael makes a devastating confession as his mother faces her final hours @BBCOne." The teaser was accompanied by an image of Father Michael (Sean Bean) presiding over a funeral service that could very well be for his own mother (Aine Ni Mhuiri).

What will this upcoming confession entail, and what qualities could possibly warrant it the description "devastating"? Will he finally be able to talk to his mother about the traumatic abuse he suffered at the hands of a priest when he was younger? Or will he finally be able to break his silence and the painful memories of his difficult childhood? And if so, will talking about these things so freely finally help Father Michael start moving on from them?

The brief synopsis for the upcoming episode does not really reveal much, except that aside from Father Michael's confession, one of his parishioners, Chloe (Lauren Lyle), will also be exacting revenge.

Earlier episodes of the series have seen Father Michael go the extra mile in helping and supporting his parish through their time of personal difficulties and needs. Suicide, homophobia, and the unlawful killing of a black teenager by the police were just some of the timely and controversial topics presented throughout the series' short run.

Will Father Michael still be able to maintain his calm and resilience when tragedy comes too close to home? Will the support and compassion he has shown his community bring him back the warmth and support he needs to get through his personal loss?

The final episode of "Broken" airs on Tuesday, July 4, at 9 p.m. BST on BBC One. Viewers are advised to seek support and advice for personal issues that may have been triggered by watching this series.