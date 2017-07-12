Broncos Wide Receiver Celebrates 'Changed Life,' Gets Baptized at Colorado Church

(Photo: Instagram/jaimeenicole_) NFL player Cody Latimer after being baptized at Edge Church in Centennial, Colorado, July 1, 2017.

NFL player Cody Latimer says his life has changed after being baptized at Edge Church in Centennial, Colorado.

Latimer took to social media last week to share that he is no longer who he use to be. In a bold profession of faith in Jesus Christ, he highlighted his baptism experience.

"Celebrating life change today!" he wrote in a Twitter post along with photos of his baptism. Latimer also included the hashtags addictedtolifechange and lifechange.

The Super Bowl 50 winner was a member of the Broncos 2015 World Championship team.

Latimer's wife, Jaime, also shared the joyous occasion by posting a photo on Instagram along with a caption stating how proud she was of her husband.

"So proud of you @clats14 for taking this step!" she declared. "Heavens rejoicing #perfectsunday "

Latimer, 24, was selected by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft. Although he struggled to get on the field, only catching a total of 16 passes in his three seasons with Denver, Latimer is now recharged and made new.

The Ohio native said he also believes that with his new faith in Christ and determination on the field, 2017 and the upcoming season will be a breakout year for him.

"I am very ready. The page has turned," Latimer said in an interview with The Denver Post on July 1. "It's a whole new book. ... The confidence I had in college is back. I have that swagger back. It's taken longer than expected. But as long as it happens, that's the key. It's going to be a big year."