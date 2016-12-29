Bronx Man Admits Killing Ex Teacher-Turned-Lover, 4-Year-Old Love Child

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Isaac Duran Infante, 23, has been arrested by the NYPD and charged with murder for killing his former high school teacher-turned lover and their 4-year-old son on Christmas Day.

(Screengrab CBS New York) Isaac Infante (with his lawyer, left, and a Spanish translator) pictured in Manhattan Criminal Court on Wednesday after being arrested for murdering his ex-teacher and their 4-year-old son

Infante strangled Felicia Barahona, 36, to death with a telephone cord and then killed their son, Miguel Barahona, after he walked into the crime scene in Felicia's Manhattan apartment.

The police, responding to an emergency call made by the Harlem building's superintendent on Monday, found Felicia's lifeless body on the living room floor with an electric cord around her neck. 4-year-old Miguel was discovered unresponsive in a bathtub filled with water, authorities said in a statement, as reported by Reuters.

Security footage from the neighboring building showed the murder suspect arriving at the apartment on Sunday night and leaving around 3 hours later.

Infante, originally from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, turned himself into police custody on Tuesday after his sister, Elizabeth, showed cops a photo of the suspect in a red hooded sweatshirt — the same one he wore to the apartment, reports NY Daily News.

The relationship between Infante and Barahona had sparked a scandal when it was discovered four years ago. Barahona, then a 32-year-old science teacher at the DeWitt Clinton High School in Bronx was caught having a sexual relationship with her student Infante, aged 17 at the time. She did not face legal charges since Infante was of legal age of consent.

The two were living together when Barahona got pregnant and soon after their relationship ended. Over the next four years Barahona, whose teaching certification was revoked, attended graduate school and raised their son alone while Isaac's involvement was reduced to paying child support and occasional visits, according to the New York Times.

Infante was reportedly angry about having to pay $80-100 in child support every week. He was also enraged about the way Barahona was raising their son -- feeding him junk food instead of home cooked meals and dressing him up like a girl.

Infante was arraigned on two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree murder in the Manhattan Criminal Court after admitting that he entered Barahona's apartment with the intention of killing her. He has been remanded into custody without bail and is due back in court on Friday.