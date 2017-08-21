Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Grace Moretz Rumors: Estranged Lovers Back in Each Other's Arms

REUTERS/Luke MacGregor The 18-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn, has reportedly reconciled with Chloe Grace Moretz.

Rumors suggest that Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Grace Moretz have rekindled their relationship as sources claim that the two have been spotted hanging out with each other once more.

Love may be sweeter the second time around for Beckham and Moretz as reports claim that the two were spotted together when they attended a party in Los Angeles recently. As if the sight of two hanging out together at the event were not enough to fuel speculations that they are back in each other's arms, unconfirmed reports claim that Moretz told the other guests at the party that she and Beckham have, indeed, reconciled.

"She was much more open about their relationship than him. They seemed very comfortable together. It was quite a wild party but they were both being quite chill and low key," an incognito source revealed.

Apart from the supposed claim of sources that it was Moretz herself who confirmed that she and the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham have gotten back together, it has also been learned that fans have discovered that Moretz has re-followed her once-estranged beau on Instagram and even liked an old photo of them together that was shared by a fan.

To recall, it was in September last year when Beckham and Moretz announced their separation. However, just a few months after, rumors claiming that the two had reconciled started circulating online.

In the midst of the reconciliation rumors, though, Beckham was linked to YouTube sensation Madison Beer earlier this summer. Despite photos showing that they were kissing, Beer belied the reports that she and Beckham were dating although she admitted that they have a crush on each other.

Meanwhile, it is suspected that Beckham cannot commit to a full-blown reconciliation with Moretz. As the son of the football superstar and former Spice Girls member is heading to New York for his college education, some can't help but speculate that he may be too preoccupied with his studies to focus on a serious rekindled romance.