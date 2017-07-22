Brooklyn Beckham Is Dating Singer Madison Beer

Love is in the air once again for Brooklyn Beckham whose relationship with singer Madison Beer had just been revealed.

REUTERS/Luke MacGregor The 18-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham is reportedly dating singer Madison Beer.

Page Six was the first to report about the new couple after Beckham and Beer, both 18, were spotted together at a concert in Santa Clara, California last week. They were once again seen together at a different concert in Los Angeles.

Brooklyn is the eldest son of football superstar David Beckham and former Spice Girls member, Victoria. It has been reported that he and Madison are in love and that the former had already introduced his new flame to his mum. However, sources have revealed that the couple is also steering clear from Justin Bieber in order to avoid an awkward encounter.

It should be remembered that it was Bieber who first discovered Beer on YouTube in 2012 after seeing her cover the Etta James' classic, "At Last." He eventually signed Beer to Island Records as well as appeared in her first-ever music video.

However, rumors that the "Sorry" singer was dating the 18-year-old began to surface and didn't seem to die out even after the two had denied having any romantic involvement.

Beckham, on the other hand, previously dated actress Chloe Grace Moretz.

Beer's previously confirmed relationship was with internet star Jack Gilinsky, who first rose to fame through the now-defunct Vine app. Both Beer and Gilinsky were thrust into the spotlight earlier this month after a recording of him verbally abusing the former had surfaced online.

In the recording, Gilinsky could be heard calling Beer a series of profanities. Gilinsky had later released an apology for his behavior and the two decided to part ways. The argument was reportedly caused by Beer making fun of Gilinsky's music.