Brooklyn Nets NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Nets Interested in Latvian Big Man Anžejs Pasečņiks

While Kristaps Porziņģis continues to show the world what he's capable of doing with his unique skill set, his fellow Latvian big man, Anžejs Pasečņiks, may soon get his chance to make his mark on the National Basketball Association (NBA) as well.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Erik Cleves Kristensen)Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets.

According to the New York Post's Brian Lewis, the Brooklyn Nets are keeping an eye on Pasečņiks and they may use one of their picks to select him in next month's draft. The Nets have the 22nd and 27th overall picks in the draft.

"He's a late bloomer. He's coming on. He's going to sneak into the first [round]. He's not as athletic as Porzingis, but he's just more of a late bloomer than Porzingis. He's coming on quick," ESPN's Fran Fraschilla told the New York Post.

"I don't want to say he's Porzingis, but he's a reasonable facsimile. I don't want to give the impression he's unathletic, because he's not. He gives you length, he gives you shooting, he can protect the rim a little bit. He's in that sweet spot," he continued.

Pasečņiks may not be as highly rated as Porziņģis, but it's hard to ignore the fact that Pasečņiks is a mobile big man who has the ability to stretch the floor with his outside shooting. Floor spacing is at a premium in the modern NBA game and having a frontcourt player who can do that is a huge plus. He still has to work on his consistency, though.

As seen in this scouting video from DraftExpress, Pasečņiks is a good cutter and he's effective in pick-and-roll situations. He's also a solid shot blocker and rebounder.

However, it's clear that Pasečņiks is still very raw and he's not ready to play in the NBA. The Nets can draft him and stash him overseas until he is ready.

Pasečņiks may turn out to be a special player if he continues to improve.