Brooklyn Nets Trade and Roster Rumors: Nets Look to Make Upgrade at Small Forward

The Brooklyn Nets will have to fill a lot of holes on their roster this summer if they want to field a competitive team next season. But general manager Sean Marks thinks their most pressing priority this offseason is to make improvements at the small forward position.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison)Otto Porter with the Washington Wizards in 2014.

"We know the three position for us is certainly one that needs to be addressed. I look at it too that we have some free agents of our own who we need to know what's going to happen with them there first," Marks said during an interview with Nets Magazine, via the New York Post.

"Where we are in our life cycle it's not where we can say, 'We're only missing this.' To be honest, we need to look at everybody. We're looking at the best players available. That's coming through the draft, that's coming through free agency," he continued.

Well, the Nets did trade away a solid small forward/shooting guard in Bojan Bogdanovic before the trade deadline. Now, they will have to look for a suitable replacement via free agency or the draft.

Otto Porter should be at the top of their wish list, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope should be an option also, even though he plays primarily at the two position with the Detroit Pistons. They won't come cheap, though.

According to ESPN's Nick Silva, other free agent wings the Nets may consider signing include Tim Hardaway Jr., Danilo Gallinari, P.J. Tucker, Tony Snell, C.J. Miles, Shabazz Muhammad and Joe Ingles.

The New York Post's Brian Lewis has also reported that the Nets have been scouting a lot of wings in Europe. Edwin Jackson, Will Clyburn, Tyler Honeycutt and Daniel Theis are all free agents and they may be options for the team.

Lewis said Marks also went to Spain to check out Latvian wing Rodions Kurucs. The Nets can select him in the draft this year, although he may not be ready to contribute right away.