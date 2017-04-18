Brooklyn Nets NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Continues to Target Europe's Top Players

The Brooklyn Nets will have to fill a lot of holes on their roster this offseason if they want to turn things around and compete for a playoff spot next season.

(Photo: Reuters/Marko Djurica)Milos Teodosic of Serbia drives to the basket.

Sure, they played a lot better with Jeremy Lin around, but the Nets need to find a backup point guard who can run the offense in case Lin gets sidelined again. Aside from that, they also need to add more depth in the front court. Preferably one with a polished offensive game who can help carry the scoring load.

Well, the Nets have the salary cap space to make a lot of moves this summer and one of their top executives is heading to Europe to take a closer look at some of Europe's top players.

NetsDaily has reported that Nets general manager Sean Marks is taking another trip to Europe this week to meet with team owner Mikhail Prokhorov and to do some scouting.

The team's interest in Milos Teodosic is probably the worst kept secret in the league. But Marks told NetsDaily that they were going to look at a number of players during the trip, not just the Serbian playmaker.

Italian forward Nicolo Melli is on their radar as well and Marks personally scouted him last month. Melli is a stretch four who can play alongside Brook Lopez in the front court and it sounds like he's willing to move across the Atlantic if the offer is right.

"NBA? It is a dream. But it will depend on the offers, because I love too much being on the court and playing," Melli said, according to the New York Post.

The Nets are reportedly interested in Edwin Jackson as well. The French-American guard played in Spain this season and wants to play in the National Basketball Association (NBA) someday.

Meanwhile, Marks said he wants head coach Kenny Atkinson and his staff's input as well because they want to make sure whoever they end up signing fits in the team's system.

"It's important that Kenny and the coaching staff, these guys will have a voice in the free agents as well," Marks said, according to NetsDaily.

"It is one thing for us to say, 'Here's the team,' but these guys have to coach and develop them. So we're very intrigued to see what Kenny and his staff and the player development, what they have to say on whatever free agent or draft guy that we bring in," he continued.