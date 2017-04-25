'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 4 Episode 15 Spoilers: Is 99th Precinct About to Shut Down?

Nine-Nine may have succeeded in driving Teddy (Kyle Bornheimer) away, but the threat of their precinct getting shut down remains and may even finally become a reality in the next episode of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

Teddy's departure hardly even gave Capt. Holt (Andre Braugher) and his team a breather before Terry's ex-girlfriend, Veronica (Kimberly Hébert Gregory) was sent in to continue auditing the 99th Precinct. The official trailer for the episode even has Holt announcing that the precinct will indeed be shut down. But in true Nine-Nine fashion, Jake (Andy Samberg) and his partner Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) plan to go down in a blaze of glory.

According to the official synopsis for the episode aptly titled "The Last Ride," Jake and Boyle will be working on what may well be their last case together as partners. And to commemorate the unfortunate event, they may even plan on wearing matching leather jackets while going to great extremes in apprehending a local bike thief.

Will they be able to resolve their final case without causing further damage to their precinct's image? Will the "great extremes" that the two of them will go to resolve the case and give the 99th Precinct something to be proud of as they bid their headquarters goodbye, or will this very case turn out to be their final salvation?

Meanwhile, Terry (Terry Crews) will be shocked to discover that he is not the lead for "Mr. Nine-Nine," or the detective who has solved the most cases, but a determined Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) will be there to try and boost his ego.

And with the impending end of their Nine-Nine days, Amy (Melissa Fumero) will make it a point to spend some much-needed precious time with Holt.

But will this really be the end of the 99th Precinct? Find out on the next episode of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" airing on Tuesday, April 25 at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.