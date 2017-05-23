'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' season 4 finale spoilers: Jake, Rosa might face jail time after being set up

Two of Nine-Nine's best detectives get framed up in the upcoming finale of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 4.

Facebook/BrooklynNineNinePromotional image for the Fox comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

Titled "The Bank Job/Crime & Punishment," this week's episode will see Det. Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and Det. Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) try to find a bank-robbing operation with Lieutenant Hawkins (guest star Gina Gershon). As the mission continues, the pair learns there is more to the officer's team than meets the eye.

Jake and Rosa later uncover a threatening secret that could put them in danger. They call for Capt. Ray Holt (Andre Braugher) and Adrian Pimento (guest star Jason Mantzoukas) to back them up. Gina Linetti (Chelsea Peretti) finds a new man (guest star Ryan Phillipe) in her life, but Det. Charles Boyle is not happy about it. Also, Jake and Rosa are framed and forced to take the fall for a crime they did not commit. The Nine-Nine squad must find a way to bust them by finding new evidence that can prove their innocence.

Fox released a new promo for the episode and it opens with the Nine-Nine officers getting together at a local bar. "Let's get sloppy," Jake says as the squad members have a shot of alcohol. The next scene cuts to Jake making a grand entrance into a court room with Amy and another officer. "We are going to jail," Rosa tells Jake, adding, "We might as well start having razor blades under our tongues." She then pulls out a small blade from her mouth.

In other news, the cop comedy has recently been renewed for a fifth season. Even though the numbers have slightly dipped this season — scoring a season low with just over 1.7 million overnight viewers in its 16th episode — the show still holds the spot as one of Fox's longest-running comedies.

The season 4 finale of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" will air on Tuesday, May 23, at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.