'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 4 Premiere Date, Spoilers: Nine-Nine's Fate in the Hands of Teddy Wells

FOX's police procedural comedy series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" is officially back for the second half of its fourth season this week. Will the spring premiere episode finally reveal the fate of Gina Linetti (Chelsea Peretti), who was shockingly hit by a bus in the series' midseason finale early this year.

Actor Andy Samberg, who plays Det. Jake Peralta, recently told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview that the abruptness of Gina's accident caught him off guard, even though he knew it was going to happen. The scene was sparked by a random conversation he had with executive producer Dan Goor, who was the one who brought the idea out on the table. They even laughed about the possibility of putting it into the show.

"We started laughing really hard. Just because it seemed so out of character for the show and also because the character of Gina seems so indestructible," Sandberg added. "And then when we saw it we were like, 'Holy cow, that was violent!'"

Could the show really have taken Gina's character out of the picture? Fans are worried that this might be the case since just a month after the midseason finale aired, Peretti broke the news of her pregnancy with her first child with husband Jordan Peele.

However, as it turns out, Gina's fate is not the only thing that the Nine-Nine will have to deal with when the show returns this week. The official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "The Audit" reveals that since crime rate has significantly lowered, Brooklyn is planning to permanently shut down one of its 23 precincts.

Nine-Nine is confident enough that it will not be them, until the auditor who will be evaluating their precinct is revealed to be Amy Santiago's (Melissa Fumero) ex-boyfriend, Teddy Wells (Kyle Bornheimer), who may still be harboring some resentment for her and her current relationship with Jake.

And when the evaluation starts turning personal, the whole squad will be forced to band together against the imminent threat of being shut down for good.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" returns on Tuesday, April 11 at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.