'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 4 Spoilers: Capt. Holt's Mother Drops by the Precinct in Upcoming Back-to-Back Episodes

FOX's police procedural comedy series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" is treating fans to yet another set of back-to-back episodes a week before its much anticipated season finale.

Facebook/BrooklynNineNineA screenshot of Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta in the police procedural sitcom "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming 19th episode titled "Your Honor," Capt. Holt's (Andre Braugher) mother, Laverne (L. Scott Caldwell), will be dropping by at the precinct to lodge a complaint after her house is robbed. How will Nine-Nine's captain handle this situation without possibly making it escalate to an even bigger issue?

The same episode will also find Terry (Terry Crews), Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) and Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) remodeling the breakroom, with possible hitches along the way. Meanwhile, Amy (Melissa Fumero) will be teaching Gina (Chelsea Peretti) the proper way of changing a car tire.

Episode 20 titled "The Slaughterhouse" will then find Jake (Andy Samberg) and Rosa going to all possible extent to try and earn the respect of their idol, Lt. Hawkins (Gina Gershon). How has this particular lieutenant influenced Jake and Rosa's lives, and what will they be willing to do to make her acknowledge them? Will their antics help them achieve their goals, or will it end up only making them forgettable?

On the other hand, Boyle, Terry, and Gina will find themselves testing various parenting methods in order to help resolve an ongoing conflict between Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller) and Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker).

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with US Weekly, Fumero talked about the diversity of the show and how at first she thought she might not make it this far in it.

"It was something that my [costar] Stephanie [Beatriz] and I couldn't believe — that they hired two Latinas. At the time, that never happened. We thought one of us was going to get fired, for sure," Fumero shared. Both of them has since managed to stay on and have even now become indispensable members of the show.

The next back-to-back episodes of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" airs on Tuesday, May 16, at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.