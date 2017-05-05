'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 4 Spoilers: Jake and Rosa Gets in Trouble in Season Finale

As usual, detectives Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) found themselves in trouble as season four of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" draws to a close with two back-to-back episodes.

Facebook/BrooklynNineNineA promotional photo of the police comedy series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," showing the cast of the show as the cover photo show's official Facebook page.

The producers of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" has released the summary and the titles of the two episodes that make up the series' fourth season finale, and the last cases for the Brooklyn Police Department will put Jake and Rosa in hot water as the show winds down its latest run.

According to Spoiler TV, the first half is called "The Bank Job," and it will feature a slew of guest stars. Ryan Phillippe from "Shooter," Gina Gershon from "Showgirls," and Jason Mantzoukas from "The League" will have their guest appearances in the first half of the back-to-back season finale.

Jake, Rosa, and Lieutenant Hawkins (guest star Gina Gershon) continue to investigate a bank robbery. As they proceed with their search, Jake and Rosa begin to notice things about Hawkins' team that they have not seen before. A dangerous secret will force the trio to call for back-up, with Ray Holt (Andre Braugher) and Pimento (guest star Jason Mantzoukas) coming to the rescue.

As all this goes on, detective Charles Boyle will keep on picking on Gina Linetti's (Chelsea Peretti) new boyfriend, who's played by guest star Ryan Phillippe.

The second half of the season finale is called "Crime & Punishment," and once again, it will put Jake and Rosa in a sticky situation. The pair will be framed for a crime that they did not commit. Will the Brooklyn PD Nine-Nine crew be able to help them prove their innocence? Fans can find out when "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" airs its back-to-back season finale episodes on Tuesday, May 23, at 8 p.m EDT on FOX.