'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 5 News, Air Date: Fox Renews Sitcom for Fifth Cycle

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" has officially been renewed for a fifth season, which means fans will get to see more of Jake Peralta's (Andy Samberg) hilarious adventures as a cop in New York.

According to Deadline, the renewal order did not come as much of a surprise, especially considering the show's reviews. Season 4 has apparently received the series' best reviews to date. "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" has also won several awards, including two Creative Arts Emmys and two Golden Globes. With that, Fox's decision to give the show another season was a no-brainer.

A premiere date for the fifth season of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" has yet to be revealed.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to a one-hour episode on Tuesday, May 16. The upcoming episode, titled "Your Honor/The Slaughterhouse," will see two special guest stars, Gina Gershon and L. Scott Caldwell, playing Lieutenant Melanie Hawkins and Captain Holt's mother, respectively.

The synopsis of the next episode states that Captain Holt's mom will pay the precinct a visit after her home is robbed. She will turn to her son to get help. Meanwhile, Terry (Terry Crews), Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) and Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) will give the breakroom a good remodeling. On the other hand, Gina (Chelsea Peretti) will learn how to change a tire from Amy (Melissa Fumero).

The episode will also see Jake and Rosa attempting to impress Lieutenant Hawkins, but it remains to be seen if they will be successful. Elsewhere, Boyle, Terry and Gina will help Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller) and Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker) with an argument by experimenting with various parenting styles.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It features a glimpse of the two guest stars of the special hour-long episode. And, by the looks of it, the apple does not fall far from the tree as Captain Holt's mother reacts to Andy's joke in true Holt fashion.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 4 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.