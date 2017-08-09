'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 5 News, Spoilers: Terry Crews Dishes on Milestone 99th Episode; Andy Samberg Has New Look

The cast and crew of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" returned to the set last July to begin work on season 5. This year will mark a milestone as the show, led by Andy Samberg, will hit its 99th episode.

Facebook/BrooklynNineNine "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5 will hit the big 100th episode, but the cast and crew will celebrate the 99th.

Terry Crews, who plays Sgt. Terry Jeffords, told Elite Daily in an exclusive interview that they are preparing to film a special episode to mark the occasion.

Traditionally on TV, a show reaching its 100th episode becomes officially primed for syndication, which brings more money for the cast and crew. But since this is "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," it makes better sense to celebrate the 99th episode.

Crews did not detail what will happen in this particular episode though. He did say, however, that Det. Jake Peralta (Samberg) and Det. Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) will be moving a step closer in their relationship. Crews' character, meanwhile, will be primed to become a captain.

The 99th episode of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5 will likely air sometime in the midseason schedule on FOX. When the show premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 26, the first episode back will be its 91st.

Meanwhile, a promo photo of the cast posted on Stephanie Beatriz's Instagram story showed Samberg sporting facial hair.

Viewers will recall that at the end of season 4, Peralta and Det. Rosa Diaz (Beatriz) were sentenced to 15 years in prison as they were outwitted by a dirty cop. Speculations are that "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5 will open with a time jump, as it did last season, which will explain Peralta's bearded face.

SPOTTED ON @iamstephbeatz' IG story: Andy Samberg rocking a beard for next season of #Brooklyn99??? NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/Qar1PaKwjZ — Francesca Rivera (@fbrivera) July 28, 2017

Meanwhile, FOX also released the titles for the first four episodes for season 5. These are "The Big House" (Part 1 and 2), "Kickz" and "Halloween V." Fans are already looking forward to the Halloween episode as it will feature another competition among the police officers.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" also stars Andre Braugher (Capt. Ray Holt), Joe Lo Truglio (Det. Charles Boyle), Chelsea Peretti (Gina Linetti), Dirk Blocker (Det. Hitchcock) and Joel McKinnon Miller (Det. Scully). The show is from Dan Goor and Michael Schur.