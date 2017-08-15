'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 5 Plot News: Jake Goes to Jail With a Cannibal; Charles Tries to Prove His Innocence

Facebook/BrooklynNineNine A promotional image for "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5.

Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) is about to face some jail time when "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" returns for its fifth season next month.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" show co-creator Dan Goor confirmed this during the recent Television Critics Association (TCA) Summer Press Tour, where Samberg also revealed that "Saturday Night Live" veteran comedian Tim Meadows and "Son of Zorn" actor Lou Diamond Phillips will be guest-starring in the upcoming season of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

According to Entertainment Weekly, Meadows will play Jake's cellmate, Caleb, who is said to be a cannibal. Fans do not have to worry about Jake getting eaten alive by his new companion though because it is said that the two will be getting along quite well.

Goor also talked to the publication and described the new character. He said: "He cares about Jake, but they are put into a bind because they are both taken out of protective custody and thrown into general population. So, he also has to look out for himself a bit."

Phillips, on the other hand, will play an "erratic" criminal mastermind who crosses paths with Jake some time in season 4. Both actors are reportedly making several appearances in multiple episodes.

As for Jake's jail time, it may not last long as his best friend Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) will try to get him out of prison. The situation may have stressed him out, even resulting in his hair turning white in the season 4 finale, but he will not stop until he gets his Jake back.

He reportedly will do his best to prove his best friend's innocence by tailing Lieutenant Melanie Hawkins (Gina Gershon) in an effort to catch her making a mistake.

It was Hawkins who set a bank robbery trap for Jake and Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) last season, which led them behind the bars.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 9:30 p.m. on FOX.