'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 5 Spoiler: Jake and Rosa Behind Bars in First Look Photos

A set of photos released for "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5 highlighted what life in prison will be for Jake (Andy Samberg) and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz). The cops from the Nine-Nine squad will spend their time behind bars in the first few episodes of the comedy series, which will return on FOX this fall.

Facebook/BrooklynNineNine Jake (Andy Samberg) and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) will remain as prisoners in the first few episodes of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5 on FOX.

The photos, published in Entertainment Weekly, show that Rosa isn't struggling as much as Jake in prison. That's because Jake is supposed to be rooming with an alleged cannibal, Caleb (Tim Meadows).

"It's Jake at his most vulnerable and having to live off of his wits," executive producer Dan Goor said.

Jake will also have no choice but to align with the leader of a prison gang, Romero (Lou Diamond Phillips), so that he will have protection. Rosa, on the other hand, will have Holt (Andre Braugher) and Terry (Terry Crews) doing her personal favors while she's locked up at a women's facility.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 5 First Look: See Jake and Rosa Behind Bars https://t.co/ZUTLn6dIKC — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 7, 2017

Jake and Rosa were framed by a dirty cop named Hawkins (Gina Gerson) in the season 4 finale of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." She was working with bank robbers that the Nine-Nine squad had been tracking down.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5 will open some months after Jake and Rosa have been living in prison. This will send Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) into a depression as his best friend struggles for a crime he did not commit.

Boyle, however, will see to it that Jake will be exonerated. He will be pursuing and watching Hawkins' every move so that he can catch her making a mistake.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5 will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 9:30 p.m. EST on FOX. The show also stars Melissa Fumero (Amy Santiago), Chelsea Peretti (Gina), Dirk Blocker (Hitchcock) and Joel McKinnon Miller (Scully).