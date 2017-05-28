'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 5 Spoilers: Co-Creator Dan Goor Previews Jake and Rosa's Fate, Big 99th Episode

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 4 ended with a cliffhanger as Jake (Andy Samberg) and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) found themselves judged guilty of bank robbery. With their fate sealed, what will season 5 have in store for fans?

Facebook/BrooklynNineNine'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' will return for a fifth season.

It can be recalled that the season 4 finale concluded with a shocking twist. Jake and Rosa were framed for a bank robbery, and a jury found them guilty of the crime.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, co-creator Dan Goor revealed that the season 5 opener has not been decided yet, but he is sure of one thing.

"There will be not somebody running down the aisle of the courthouse saying, 'He was innocent! He was innocent!' or cutting to him on parole and an appeal happening," Goor said, pointing out that they are aiming for the "funniest end result."

Goor also teased a few other things that will be taking place in season 5. First of all, he explained that there will be "some big moves" among the characters of the show. He also revealed that they will have "the best Halloween" episode yet.

With "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" renewed for a fifth season, the award-winning situational comedy is looking at its 100th episode. However, Goor is more excited about the 99th episode, which he teases is a "big deal." In a perfect world, he envisions a trip to Tokyo for the milestone episode, but budget constraints will not allow it.

Finally, he previewed in EW that there will be "more flashbacks than ever before to Hitchcock and Scully's drug-induced stupor of the '80s."

And while the series will continue live on for one more season, fans are hoping that there will be more. Should "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" be lucky enough, Goor revealed that they have enough story to last the show for another season or two after the fifth.

"I think we can do six or seven seasons," Goor said. "I would love to do that."

Fox has yet to announce a premiere date for "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5.