Browns' Brock Osweiler Fails to Land Starting Quarterback Job; Colt's Andrew Luck Likely to Miss Week One Game Against the Rams

Brock Osweiler's career is in limbo once again.

The veteran quarterback had been given every chance to win the starting job in training camp, and he even started the first two preseason games for the Cleveland Browns. But in the end, he just couldn't beat out prized rookie DeShone Kizer.

Browns head coach Hue Jackson has already confirmed that Kizer will start at quarterback when the season begins, but Osweiler is still in the mix for the backup job. He just has to show the coaches that he's better than Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan.

"Obviously, all three of those guys are in the mix, from Brock to Kevin to Cody and we'll just see how we want that to play out as we move along during the week," Jackson said, via Cleveland.com.

While his days as a starting quarterback are likely over, Osweiler can still fill a key role with the team as their second-string field general and he should make the most of this opportunity. Of course, Osweiler may never get the chance to play for the Browns in the regular season because he's on the trading block.

In other news, ESPN's Mike Wells has reported that Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Andrew Luck will likely miss the team's season opener against the Los Angeles Rams next month as he continues to recover from the surgery he had on his right shoulder earlier this year.

"Luck has not been officially ruled out for the game against the Rams but is still on the physically unable to perform list with less than 10 practices remaining before the Sept. 10 game," Wells said.

With Luck on the sidelines, the Colts will have to make do with Scott Tolzien unless they want to start Stephen Morris. The team may also consider acquiring another quarterback in the coming weeks.