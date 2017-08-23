Bryan Cranston, 'Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams' Teaser: Amazon's Answer to 'Black Mirror' Releases First Trailer

Amazon has found its answer to the Netflix sci-fi show "Black Mirror" via the upcoming anthology "Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams." The series will feature adaptations from the works of the noted American novelist and one of its episodes will star "Breaking Bad" actor Bryan Cranston.

Reuters/Mark Blinch Bryan Cranston is the star and executive producer of "Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams" via Amazon.

Like "Black Mirror" on Netflix, "Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams" will showcase 10 stand-alone episodes covering a collection of short stories from the author's vast library. Dick, who passed away in 1982, wrote about themes that explored alternate universes, government and corporate monopoly, and alternate consciousness.

Cranston, who will be in the episode "Human Is," will also serve as one of the series' executive producers along with Ronald D. Moore ("Battlestar Galactica").

Apart from Cranston, "Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams" will feature "Game of Thrones" actor Richard Madden in the episode "The Hood Maker" while Oscar-winning actor Greg Kinnear and Mireille Enos will headline the episode with the title "Father Thing."

"True Blood" star Anna Paquin and "Empire" actor Terrence Howard will lead the episode called "Real Life" while the rest will feature Vera Farmiga ("Bates Motel"), Benedict Wong ("Marco Polo"), Liam Cunningham ("Game of Thrones"), Maura Tierney ("The Affair") and Steve Buscemi ("Boardwalk Empire").

"Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams" will air on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom and Amazon will distribute the series in the United States. Stan, a new streaming site, will offer the show in Australia. It has no confirmed air date for now but it is expected to debut later this year. Channel 4 unveiled its first teaser.

Dick also wrote "The Man in the High Castle" that Amazon adapted into a TV series, which now spans two seasons. Other famous works that have been turned into movies include "A Scanner Darkly," "Blade Runner" and "Minority Report."

"I'm thrilled to be working with this exceptional team to bring my father's short stories to life," Dick's daughter, Isa Dick Hackett, said in a statement. "Often the source for big, high concept feature films, these short stories represent some of the most dazzling conceptual work of his career."