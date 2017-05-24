BTS news, updates: Bangtan Boys' road to Billboard Music Awards win

BTS recently made noise all over the world when they won the Top Social Artist award at the BBMAs, beating big names in the industry such as Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, and Justin Bieber.

BTS is a Korean-pop boyband composed of seven members, Jin, Suga, Rap Monster, J-Hope, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. They started out in 2013, and their popularity skyrocketed in just a matter of a few years. With their millions of followers on social media, BTS was able to be the first Korean group to make it to the Billboard Music Awards.

"We still can't believe that we're standing here on this stage at the Billboard Music Awards," the group said as they received their award. "It's so great to see all the artists we admire. To be in this category with such great artists, just really honored."

BTS is a shortcut for the Korean term "Bangtan Sonyeondan," which translates to "bulletproof boy scouts." The hip-hop/R&B boyband has over 9 million followers on Twitter, and they have become so popular that even the first ever K-pop emoji on the social media platform featured them, according to Hollywood Life.

Meanwhile, before the boyband attended the BBMAs, Lindsay Arakawa of Refinery29 was able to interview them. When asked whom they were excited to meet at the event, some of the names that popped up were Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, John Legend, Drake, and many others.

The group was also asked about how they feel about being the first-ever K-pop group to be nominated at the BBMAs. To this, group member Rap Master responded, "It's an awesome thing, and we are excited about it all. First being invited to the BBMAs where all these huge artists gather in the same place."

"If we win the Top Social Artist Award, it is because of the dedication from our A.R.M.Y.s around the world and our honor and gratitude goes directly to them. We feel that music is the international language and we feel the love from all over the world through that."

Despite surprising a lot of people with their win, the boyband's appearance at the BBMAs was not their first time in America. BTS has performed in sold-out concerts in New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago.