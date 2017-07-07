BTS Releases New Logo and Possibly a New Name

BTS The seven-member group released a new video featuring a new logo and possibly a whole new meaning to the acronym "BTS."

When it comes to K-pop, only a few have ever really broken into the American music industry. The first to do so would probably be the Wonder Girls with their iconic hit "Nobody." A few groups then followed such as SM Entertainment's EXO and Girls' Generation and YG Entertainment's BIGBANG. Out of all the K-pop groups that managed to break into the U.S., the recently disbanded 2NE1 probably experienced the most success, before BTS came into the scene, that is.

Upon the release of their 2016 album "WINGS," the BTS album quickly debuted at the Billboard Hot 200 at no. 26, the highest ever for a K-pop artist, beating 2NE1's album "Crush." Since then, BTS has experienced a fair amount of attention from the American music industry. Not only that, the group also recently won Top Social Artist at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. With these achievements, it only seems right that BTS would take a step further into their career

Just recently, Big Hit Entertainment's premiere group surprised everyone when they released a new logo and along with it, a possible new meaning to the acronym BTS. In a short video, the group introduced a new logo for their group as well as a new logo for their ARMY fandom. At the end of the video, de-facto leader Rap Monster can be heard saying "Beyond the Scene, BTS."

Now since the phrase "Beyond the Scene" can be well suited as a new meaning for BTS, fans quickly assumed that this is in fact the case. But in a report published by Koreaboo, the phrase would just be added as one of BTS's names and identity.

In South Korea, BTS means "Bangtan Sonyeondan," which translates to "Bulletproof Boyscouts" in English. Ever since their formation, this has been used by fans to identify the boy group.

BTS eventually took to Twitter to share their thoughts on their recently released video. "We really like the new BI [Brand Identity]. We were really looking forward to it and were eager to show it to everyone even a day sooner [than we did]. More than anything, it shows that ARMY and we, BTS, are connected as one and are filled with meaning that makes us feel good." The group wrote in Korean.