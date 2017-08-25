'Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back' Release Date News: Beloved Bobcat Back With 2-D Version 20 Years Later [VIDEO]

Gaming's fun-loving bobcat, Bubsy, will be back with a new release from Accolade this Halloween. The company announced that the latest edition in the series, "Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back," will hit store shelves on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Bubsy's new adventure will return to the 2-D format as it was first released over 20 years ago. The game will be available for players of the PlayStation 4 and digital platforms like Steam and GoG.

Accolade confirmed the release date in a new full trailer that shows Bubsy's familiar moves. The teaser shows the feline jumping, gliding and climbing obstacles, as well as collecting objects to level up.

Along with release date announcement, Accolade also revealed that "Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back" will include a limited edition. Called Purrfect Edition, this version of the game will be sold as a physical copy only and will not have a digital version.

The contents for the Purrfect Edition will include a soundtrack, business card and postcards, aside from the disc of the game itself. Amazon, GameStop and Best Buy are just some of the stores that will carry the item.

The gameplay for "Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back" will be familiar to those who enjoy action-adventure games. Using different moves, Bubsy will have to avoid the woolies and other creatures in order to finish a stage and progress in the game.

This new release will feature a more vocal Bubsy, though, compared to the previous games as Accolade added more lines for the crafty and energetic bobcat.

Accolade first announced Bubsy's return in June after the company relaunched. It collaborated with Black Forest Games for the development of "Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back."

Accolade will also be releasing new versions of its old games like "Redline," "Hardball" and "Deadlock." Details of these games, however, have not yet been revealed.