Buffalo Bills NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Are Quarterback Visits Really a 'Smokescreen'?

The Buffalo Bills have really spent a lot of time checking out the top quarterback prospects in this year's draft, so many observers had assumed that they were probably going to use the 10th overall pick to select one.

Sporting News' draft analyst, Eric Galko, has even speculated that the Bills may decide to trade up to grab North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky. However, the team's biggest needs are at wide receiver and cornerback, so why are they looking at quarterbacks when they already have Tyrod Taylor as their starting quarterback for next season?

Well, Bills head coach Sean McDermott just said something interesting in a recent interview with WKSE 98.5 FM. He explained that they might be looking at a lot of quarterback prospects, but it does not necessarily mean they were selecting one in the draft.

"Maybe these last three or four trips were just kind of all a smokescreen, right? It's kind of like hiding your presents from your kids. You kind of put them in different spots and see, right? We'll just see. It's just a big mystery at this point. No one really knows. You never know who's going to be there at No. 10 when we pick. You just got to go do the homework and study it up," McDermott said, according to ESPN.

Now, why in the world would McDermott tell everyone that they might be masking their true intentions? Could this be a double bluff?

The Bills could really be considering drafting a quarterback this year. Former Chicago Bears college scouting director Greg Gabriel has even tweeted that the Bills tried to keep their quarterback workouts under wrap before University of North Carolina Tar Heels co-offensive coordinator Gunter Brewer spilled the beans by posting a photo of himself with Bills owner Terry Pegula and McDermott in Chapel Hill.

.@TarHeelFootball @buffalobills Great to have Coach Sean McDermott and Owner Terry Pegula in Chapel Hill today. First class people. pic.twitter.com/FnRw59ffFu — Gunter Brewer (@CoachBrewerUNC) April 9, 2017

Well, fans will find out what they plan to do in two weeks' time.